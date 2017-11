Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS ‍BANKING SECTOR OUTLOOKS IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE IN 2018 ARE STABLE, HELPED BY SOLID ECONOMIC MOMENTUM, WAGE GROWTH, AMONG OTHERS

* FITCH ON CEE BANKING SECTOR SAYS ‍EXPECT A MARGINAL IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL PROFITABILITY, PARTICULARLY IN CZECH REPUBLIC, POLAND AND ROMANIA​

* FITCH ON CEE BANKING SECTOR SAYS EXPECT FASTER CREDIT EXPANSION IN 2018 ON BACK OF STRONG GDP GROWTH ACROSS REGION,LOW/ONLY SLOWLY RISING INTEREST RATES​