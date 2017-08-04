BRIEF-Fitch says Brazil banks mostly ready for net stable funding ratio​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says Brazil banks mostly ready for net stable funding ratio​

* Fitch says implementation of net stable funding ratio rule in Brazil next year should help banks manage funding risks and limit excessive risk-taking

* ‍Fitch says there should not be a significant direct impact on Brazilian banks’ profitability, growth or business models from meeting the nsfr rule​

* ‍Fitch says Brazilian banks have sufficient capacity to adjust structural liquidity as needed​