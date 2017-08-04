BRIEF-Fitch says Brazil banks mostly ready for net stable funding ratio​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fitch :
* Fitch says Brazil banks mostly ready for net stable funding ratio
* Fitch says implementation of net stable funding ratio rule in Brazil next year should help banks manage funding risks and limit excessive risk-taking
* Fitch says there should not be a significant direct impact on Brazilian banks’ profitability, growth or business models from meeting the nsfr rule
* Fitch says Brazilian banks have sufficient capacity to adjust structural liquidity as needed