BRIEF-‍Fitch says Brexit impact gradually mounting for UK corporates​

Nov 22 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says Brexit impact gradually mounting for UK corporates
* Fitch says last year’s Brexit vote and subsequent weakening of pound are beginning to have a visible impact on UK corporates’ credit profiles
* Fitch on Brexit impact on UK corporates says believe key credit risk for airlines is potential loss of access to single aviation market
* Fitch says corporate sectors where we see Brexit risks include London real estate, which is exposed to potential loss of financial-sector jobs Source text for Eikon: