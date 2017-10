BRIEF-Fitch says Catalonia confrontation could raise Spanish bank risks

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Says Catalonia confrontation could raise Spanish bank risks

* Says a prolongation and/or a significant further deterioration in the political situation in Catalonia would create risks for Spanish banks ‍​

* Says overall, Spanish banks’ liquidity positions are “generally comfortable”, Fitch views liquidity of five major Spanish banks as being “sound”‍​ ‍​

* Says Spanish banks’ ratings incorporate assumption Catalonia is part of Spain and political uncertainty does not significantly compromise growth prospects Source text for Eikon: