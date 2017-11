Nov 17 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says Chile’s largest banks ready for Basel III liquidity rules​

* Fitch says ‍chile’s largest banks well positioned to meet new Basel III-related rules for liquidity & stable funding, given strong deposit franchises

* ‍Fitch says Chile’s banks with smaller retail base, greater dependence on wholesale funding may find it harder to meet new Basel III-liquidity rules Source text for Eikon: