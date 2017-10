Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says China supporting liquidity, some banks exposed to squeeze

* Fitch on China’s liquidity says estimate that off-balance-sheet WMPs and interbank borrowing made up 43% of mid-tier banks’ funding as of end-1H17

* Fitch on China’s liquidity says state banks are likely to benefit from a flight to safety, supporting their viability ratings Source text for Eikon: