BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese banks face continued regulatory scrutiny in 2018​

Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says Chinese banks face continued regulatory scrutiny in 2018​

* Fitch says ‍tight regulations on shadow, interbank activities consuming more bank capital & create drag on profitability in China

* Fitch says ‍shadow and interbank activities will continue to face greater regulatory scrutiny in 2018 in China​

* Fitch says ‍rating outlook for Chinese banks remains stable​

* Fitch says ‍low internal capital generation amid high RWA growth could push down capitalisation in China​ Source text for Eikon: