BRIEF-Fitch says ‍Colombia's fiscal slippage could risk outlook​

July 11 (Reuters) - Fitch :
* Fitch says Colombia's fiscal slippage could risk outlook
* Fitch says Colombia's growth and fiscal metrics remain at risk from oil sector outlook
* Fitch-Colombia's creditworthiness could be pressured if growth lower than expected, higher fiscal deficits undermine efforts to stabilize government's debt burden
* Fitch on Colombia - further significant falls in oil production would undermine overall growth prospects as well as oil revenues
* Fitch on Colombia says delays in completion of 4G infrastructure projects would also undermine medium-term growth
* Fitch says now debt to GDP of Colombia is expected to stabilize in 2018 instead of beginning to fall, as expected in 2016 report
* Fitch on Colombia - government expects oil production to stabilize in 2018 and only gradually fall afterwards
* Fitch on Colombia -changed fiscal targets don't jeopardize trend toward reducing debt burden in medium term, but they do highlight risks of fiscal slippage