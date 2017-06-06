FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications's Long-Term Foreign- & Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD'
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 6, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications's Long-Term Foreign- & Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD' from 'CCC'

* Fitch says also downgraded rating on RCom's $300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'

* Fitch says downgrade follows RCom's june 2 announcement that all of its bank lenders are prepared to waive debt service obligations until end-2017

* Fitch on RCom - Believe weakening cash generation in Indian wireless sector may hamper co's plan to sell 51% of tower business, Reliance Infratel Ltd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.