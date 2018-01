Jan 11 (Reuters) - ‍Fitch :

* ‍FITCH SAYS ECUADOR‘S ECONOMIC POLICY AGENDA REMAINS UNCERTAIN​

* FITCH SAYS ‍IMPEACHMENT OF ECUADOR‘S VICE PRESIDENT,REFERENDUM ON POLITICAL REFORMS DELAYED INTRODUCTION OF CRUCIAL ECONOMIC REFORM AGENDA BY PRESIDENT​

* FITCH SAYS ECUADOR‘S ECONOMY LIKELY TO SLOW AS GOVERNMENT CUTS CAPITAL SPENDING , BANK LENDING DECLINES DUE TO LOWER BANK DEPOSIT GROWTH Source text for Eikon: