BRIEF-Fitch says Egypt banks' foreign-currency liquidity to improve as transfer cap ends

July 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says Egypt's removal of foreign-currency transfer limits will help to restore confidence in economy and attract foreign investments
* Fitch on Egypt banks' FC liquidity - Expect greater inflow from foreign investors now that Central Bank of Egypt ended USD100,000 annual transfer cap
* Fitch says Egypt's removal of foreign-currency transfer limits increases availability of FC, helping banks provide lending needed by FC borrowers, particularly importers Source text for Eikon: