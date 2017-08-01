FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch says EMEA corporate credit profiles to start improving from 2018​
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says EMEA corporate credit profiles to start improving from 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch says EMEA corporate credit profiles to start improving from 2018​

* Fitch says 2017 will remain a challenging year for EMEA corporates with continuing pressure on issuers' ability to generate sustainable cash flows

* Fitch says ‍expect ECB to phase out its QE programme by mid-2018 and embark on a modest rate adjustment in 2019

* Fitch says EMEA oil & gas majors are on path of deleveraging with all issuers now on a stable outlook, except for Shell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

