BRIEF-Fitch says emerging market corporate ratings to lag behind improving growth

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Fitch -

* Emerging market corporate ratings to lag behind improving growth

* Emerging market corporate ratings will take time to turn around, despite a likely 10 percent jump in revenues this year

* Emerging market corporate lag reflects extent of the damage done to balance sheets by the commodities downturn and the Brazilian recession

* Still expect the positive economic backdrop to shift the momentum in rating actions, but this will not happen until 2018 at the earliest

* Expect global GDP to grow by 3.1% in 2017,accelerating to 3.2% in 2018 due to strong growth in U.S.,increasingly robust performance in eurozone

* “Year-end leverage will also decline in all regions except China, where we do not expect a reduction until 2018” Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)