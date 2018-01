BRIEF-Fitch Says Eurozone Housing, Mortgage Recovery To Continue In 2018

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS EUROZONE HOUSING, MORTGAGE RECOVERY TO CONTINUE IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS ‍OUTSIDE SINGLE CURRENCY BLOC, BREXIT UNCERTAINTY WILL CONTINUE TO WEIGH ON UK AND NORWEGIAN PRICES WILL FALL​

* FITCH SAYS ‍AVERAGE RENTS REMAIN HIGH, BUT WOULD SUFFER IN LONDON AND SOUTH EAST IF BREXIT SAW A NET OUTWARD MIGRATION OF WORKERS​

* FITCH SAYS FORECAST ZERO GROWTH IN UK PRICES IN 2018, SMALL DROP IN LONDON & SOUTH EAST, A CONSEQUENCE OF BREXIT UNCERTAINTY, STRETCHED AFFORDABILITY