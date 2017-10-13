FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch says executive order increases ACA healthcare exchange risks​
#Financials
October 13, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says executive order increases ACA healthcare exchange risks​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ‍Fitch:

* ‍Fitch says executive order increases ACA healthcare exchange risks​

* Fitch says executive order signed by Donald Trump on Oct 12 likely to increase risk profile of health insurance exchanges established by Affordable Care Act

* ‍Fitch says near- to mid-term financial effects of executive order signed by Trump​ on rated insurers should be modest

* Fitch says ‍uncertain as to when effects of executive action by Trump will start to be felt in individual health insurance market​

* Fitch says ‍executive order signed by Trump has potential to alter individual health insurance market’s competitive environment​

* ‍Fitch - while aspects of executive order signed by Trump will begin to be felt in 2018 by insurance market​, most of effects likely to be felt in 2019, beyond

* Fitch ‍says believes executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump will have little effect on managed Medicaid market ​ Source text for Eikon:

