Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* ‍FITCH SAYS 2 ANTICIPATED LARGE DEFAULTS IN U.S. HIGH YIELD BROADCASTING/MEDIA SPACE ARE ISOLATED INCIDENTS, AND OVERALL SECTOR IS RELATIVELY HEALTHY​

* FITCH SAYS ‍OVERALL FOR U.S. IT PREDICTS FEWER BROADCASTING/MEDIA DEFAULTS IN 2018 THAN FIVE THAT OCCURRED IN SECTOR LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: