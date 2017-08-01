Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says "failure of Affordable Care Act (ACA) replacement efforts contributes to healthcare sector uncertainty"
* "Immediate effect of failed efforts to repeal and/or replace ACA is a credit neutral to U.S. non-profit hospitals"
* Uncertainty remains for not-for-profit healthcare sector on how federal healthcare policy will move ahead in coming months, till at least 2018 midterm elections
* "Even without technically repealing ACA, Trump administration may take steps that could weaken the law"