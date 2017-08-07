FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
BRIEF-Fitch says first half global bank rating trends sharply negative
August 7, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch says first half global bank rating trends sharply negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* Fitch - 1H17 global bank rating trends sharply negative

* Fitch on global banks- Global distribution of outlooks remains skewed, with 13% of IDRS on negative outlook/watch and only 5% on positive

* Fitch on global banks- In 1H17, downgrades significantly outnumbering upgrades

* Fitch on global banks- At 1h17 end, 80% of negative outlooks came from middle East, Africa, Latin America and in particular Brazil, Qatar and Mexico

* Fitch on global banks- Positive outlooks mainly in Europe, particularly in Spain reflecting banks' improving asset quality supported by economic recovery Source text for Eikon:

