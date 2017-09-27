FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch says German election adds uncertainty over electricity policy​
#Markets News
September 27, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says German election adds uncertainty over electricity policy​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says German election adds uncertainty over electricity policy​

* ‍Fitch says “‍Smaller share of vote for Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU party and its former coalition partner, SPD, has created a more fragmented german parliament”​

* ‍Fitch says Germany’s election, potential role of Green Party in coalition government create uncertainty over energy policy, place of coal in electricity generation mix​

* ‍Fitch says expect coal to remain a major source of electricity for long term in Germany​ Source text for Eikon:

