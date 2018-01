Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS GLOBAL HOUSE PRICES WILL RISE, BUT IDEAL CONDITIONS TO END

* FITCH SAYS ‍NORWAY, GREECE AND UK ARE ONLY COUNTRIES NOT EXPECTED TO SEE HOUSE PRICE RISES THIS YEAR​

* FITCH SAYS GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO SLOW IN MOST HOUSING MARKETS, RISKS GROWING AS PROSPECT OF GRADUALLY RISING MORTGAGE RATES COMES INTO VIEW THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: