BRIEF-Fitch Says global shipping sector outlook remains negative

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS GLOBAL SHIPPING SECTOR OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE, DO NOT EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN MARKET FUNDAMENTALS IN 2018 DUE TO LINGERING OVERCAPACITY

* FITCH, ON SHIPPING RECOVERY, SAYS BOTH CONTAINER AND BULK SHOW SIGNS OF A REVIVAL, BUT LONGEVITY OF THIS TREND REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* FITCH SAYS EXPECT DEMAND FOR TANKERS TO GROW AROUND 4% IN 2018, HELPED BY RISING GLOBAL OIL CONSUMPTION, HIGHER U.S. EXPORTS, DECLINING OIL INVENTORIES

* FITCH SAYS CHINA TO REMAIN KEY DRIVER FOR DRY BULK COMMODITIES IMPORTS AND TRADE, AND SECTOR IS THEREFORE PARTICULARLY SENSITIVE TO CHINESE GDP GROWTH