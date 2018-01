Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS GREEK BANKS STILL FACE MULTIPLE CHALLENGES

* FITCH SAYS GREEK BANKS LIKELY TO MAINTAIN MATERIAL RELIANCE ON ECB‘S EMERGENCY LIQUIDITY ASSISTANCE FOR MOST OF YEAR

* FITCH SAYS GREEK BANKS REMAIN HIGHLY VULNERABLE TO ANY DETERIORATION OF GREEK OPERATING ENVIRONMENT DUE TO EXCEPTIONALLY WEAK ASSET QUALITY, OTHERS

* FITCH SAYS CONTINUING CAPITAL CONTROLS IN GREECE MEAN THAT BANKS' ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN AT 'RD' IN NEAR TERM