Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* ‍Hurricane Irma insured losses substantial, but tempered by storms path​

* Estimated insured losses for insurance industry for hurricane Irma range from $25 to $50 billion based on various loss estimates​

* Irma related losses not anticipated to adversely affect capital adequacy to a degree that weakens ratings in near term for insures​