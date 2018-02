BRIEF-‍Fitch Says Infrastructure Plan Is Hurdle For U.S. States And Locals​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* SAYS INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN IS HURDLE FOR U.S. STATES AND LOCALS​

* SAYS ‍HIGHWAY TRUST FUND INSOLVENCY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT LONG-TERM U.S. FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE ISSUE

* SAYS BELIEVES THAT PROVIDING FUNDING FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN FROM TAX REVENUES COULD BE CHALLENGING FOR SOME U.S. STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS ​

* SAYS TRUMP ADMIN‘S INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN INCLUDES LIMITED ADDITIONAL FEDERAL FUNDING & LACKS A LONG-TERM SOLUTION FOR THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY TRUST FUND Source text for Eikon: