Jan 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* SAYS ITALY INSURERS GET MILD BOOST FROM FLOOD/QUAKE TAX CHANGE​

* SAYS FITCH ‍EXPECTS SMALL INCREASE IN BUSINESS AS MORE CUSTOMERS CHOOSE COVER FOR NATURAL CATASTROPHE (FLOOD/EARTHQUAKE) LOSSES​ IN ITALY

* SAYS FITCH‘S OUTLOOK FOR ITALIAN NON-LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR IS STABLE

* SAYS ITALIAN NON-LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR OUTLOOK STABLE AS FITCH EXPECTS WEAK MOTOR INSURANCE PROFITABILITY TO BE OFFSET BY GROWTH IN OTHER BUSINESS LINES​