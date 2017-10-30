BRIEF-Fitch says Kentucky pension proposal will require funding certainty​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says Kentucky pension proposal will require funding certainty
* Fitch says a wide ranging proposal to address Kentucky’s underfunded pension plans could gradually improve commonwealth’s credit
* Fitch says if proposal to address Kentucky’s underfunded pension plans passes legislature with benefit cuts it would “likely spur legal challenges”
* Fitch says Kentucky’s recurring funding of pension contributions also “remains uncertain”
* Fitch says anticipates governor will call special session this year to consider the proposal to address Kentucky’s underfunded pension plans Source text for Eikon: