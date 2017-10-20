BRIEF-‍Fitch says Kenya loan rate cap hits banks' loan spreads and lending​

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Fitch

* ‍Fitch says Kenya loan rate cap hits banks’ loan spreads and lending​

* ‍Fitch says ‍loan cap is also causing banks to reduce their lending to private sector as they can no longer price fully for higher risks​

* ‍Fitch says Kenya’s ‍small banks most affected by loan cap as they are more reliant on higher-risk/higher-return loans, on sectors where the cap hits hardest​

* ‍Fitch says ‍expect Kenya's lending cap, deposit floor to be revised, although decision is unlikely before re-run of election later this month​