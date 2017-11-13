BRIEF-‍Fitch says large U.S. banks keeping a lid on retail sector exposure​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says large U.S. banks keeping a lid on retail sector exposure​

* Fitch says ‍large banks are actively reducing exposure to most challenged retail segments, using asset-based lending to limit their retail sector risk​

* ‍Fitch says retail sector is “unlikely to threaten” U.S. Banks’ ratings given their limited exposure, strong core earnings and healthy capital levels​

* Fitch says ‍retailers of consumer staples are more susceptible to disruption from online competitors than convenience stores and grocery stores