BRIEF-‍Fitch says large U.S. banks keeping a lid on retail sector exposure​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says large U.S. banks keeping a lid on retail sector exposure
* Fitch says large banks are actively reducing exposure to most challenged retail segments, using asset-based lending to limit their retail sector risk
* Fitch says retail sector is “unlikely to threaten” U.S. Banks’ ratings given their limited exposure, strong core earnings and healthy capital levels
* Fitch says retailers of consumer staples are more susceptible to disruption from online competitors than convenience stores and grocery stores Source text for Eikon: