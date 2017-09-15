FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch says latest ACA bill includes Medicaid repeal, replace provisions for states​
#Markets News
September 15, 2017 / 2:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch says latest ACA bill includes Medicaid repeal, replace provisions for states​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says latest ACA bill includes Medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states​

* Fitch - ‍States that expanded Medicaid access to newly eligible population under Affordable Care Act are particularly at risk under the latest bill​

* ‍Fitch - ‍ACA Repeal bill introduced Wednesday includes elements of Medicaid “repeal and replace” that may lead state government to face significant federal funding​ reductions

* Fitch - ‍Negative implications for entities that rely on state support could be more significant given their generally more constrained budgetary flexibility​

* Fitch says lastest ACA ‍bill’s repeal of certain provisions of ACA “are more disruptive for most states than prior republican efforts​”

* Fitch says ‍states that expanded Medicaid access to newly eligible population under ACA are particularly at risk under this latest ACA bill​

* ‍Fitch says will continue to closely monitor legislative developments around ACA repeal and replace efforts that include changes to Medicaid​ Source text for Eikon:

