BRIEF-‍Fitch says latest ACA bill includes Medicaid repeal, replace provisions for states​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says latest ACA bill includes Medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states
* Fitch - States that expanded Medicaid access to newly eligible population under Affordable Care Act are particularly at risk under the latest bill
* Fitch - ACA Repeal bill introduced Wednesday includes elements of Medicaid “repeal and replace” that may lead state government to face significant federal funding reductions
* Fitch - Negative implications for entities that rely on state support could be more significant given their generally more constrained budgetary flexibility
* Fitch says lastest ACA bill’s repeal of certain provisions of ACA “are more disruptive for most states than prior republican efforts”
* Fitch says states that expanded Medicaid access to newly eligible population under ACA are particularly at risk under this latest ACA bill
* Fitch says will continue to closely monitor legislative developments around ACA repeal and replace efforts that include changes to Medicaid