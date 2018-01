Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS NICARAGUAN BANKING SYSTEM - GOOD PERFORMANCE DESPITE LOWER GROWTH

* FITCH SAYS MAINTAINED STABLE OUTLOOK FOR NICARAGUA‘S BANKING SYSTEM, CONSIDERING ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN ADEQUATE IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS NICARAGUA'S BANKING SYSTEM PERFORMANCE HAS PROVEN TO BE CONSISTENT, BENEFITING FROM POSITIVE TREND OF LOCAL ECONOMY