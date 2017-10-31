BRIEF-‍Fitch says Malaysia pre-election budget maintains fiscal discipline​

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch - Malaysia pre-election budget maintains fiscal discipline​

* Fitch - see downside risk to Malaysian government’s optimistic revenue projections

* ‍Fitch - do not believe that fiscal deficit target will be missed by enough to knock Malaysian government off its deficit reduction path next year​

* Fitch - Malaysia’s government revenue remains sensitive to oil price movements, despite dramatic drop in federal budget’s share of oil and gas revenue

* Fitch - Expect Malaysian government’s fiscal deficit to continue narrowing over next few years, project federal government debt to remain on downward path Source text for Eikon: