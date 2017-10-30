Oct 30 (Reuters) - Fitch :
* Fitch says “NAFTA end would mean significant uncertainty for Mexico”
* Fitch says ongoing North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiations are not likely to lead to a full abrogation of treaty
* Fitch says final NAFTA deal should not have a significant impact on Mexico’s trade access to U.S.
* Fitch says extension of NAFTA negotiation timeline, Mexico & U.S. government comments after 4th round of talks highlighted growing uncertainty, risks to treaty
* Fitch says if U.S. withdrew from NAFTA, it would likely lead to immediate confidence shock, short-term market volatility in Mexican economy
* Fitch says mexican autos, other diversified manufacturing sectors would be among most exposed segments of economy in case of NAFTA end
* Fitch says peso depreciation would be highly likely in event of NAFTA withdrawal and would enhance competitiveness of export-oriented industries
* Fitch says Mexico’s non-manufacturing sectors would also be affected from lower growth,reduced investor confidence, FX volatility in case of NAFTA end Source text for Eikon: