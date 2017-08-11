FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 11, 2017

BRIEF-‍Fitch says NAFTA risks have fallen for Mexico as talks set to begin​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says NAFTA risks have fallen for Mexico as talks set to begin​

* ‍Fitch says NAFTA-related uncertainty may still weigh on Mexico's growth, but some aspects of renegotiation could present medium-term opportunities​

* ‍Fitch says risk of a disruptive outcome from NAFTA renegotiations for Mexican economy has fallen recently​

* Fitch says assume that an eventual NAFTA deal is unlikely to seriously undermine Mexican access to U.S. market​

* Fitch says ‍risks to Mexican economy from NAFTA renegotiation appear to have diminished recently​ Source text for Eikon:

