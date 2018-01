Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS POLITICAL EVENTS MAY PRESSURE HONDURAN BANK PERFORMANCE IN 2018

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK FOR HONDURAN FINANCIAL SYSTEM REMAINS NEGATIVE FOR 2018

* FITCH SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK OF HONDURAN FINANCIAL SYSTEM REFLECTS CHALLENGES TO BANKING PERFORMANCE, LOWER ECONOMIC ACTIVITY ​ Source text for Eikon: