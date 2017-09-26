FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says politics remain key risk to Ecuador fiscal consolidation​
#Markets News
September 26, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch says politics remain key risk to Ecuador fiscal consolidation​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch says politics remain key risk to Ecuador fiscal consolidation​

* Fitch on Ecuador says ‍weak economic recovery could also add to risks for fiscal slippage ​

* Fitch says Ecuador’s government will continue to face large financing needs over next three years under gradual adjustment path it has outlined​

* ‍Fitch says Ecaudor’s local financing sources are limited and government will have to rely mostly on external sources, including international capital markets​ Source text for Eikon:

