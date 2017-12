BRIEF-Fitch Says Resolution Law May Reduce Brazil Banks' Sovereign Support

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fitch

* FITCH SAYS RESOLUTION LAW MAY REDUCE BRAZIL BANKS’ SOVEREIGN SUPPORT

* FITCH SAYS BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT. LIKELY TO APPROVE NEW BANK RESOLUTION LAW THAT COULD AFFECT SOVEREIGN SUPPORT-DRIVEN BANK IDRS

* FITCH SAYS NEW RESOLUTION REGIME EXPECTED TO EXERT DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON BRAZIL‘S SYSTEMICALLY IMPORTANT BANKS’ SUPPORT RATING FLOORS

* FITCH SAYS BRAZIL‘S BANK RESOLUTION REGIME APPROACH LIKELY TO REDUCE PROBABILITY OF IMPOSING LOSSES ON TAXPAYERS IN CASES OF BANK FAILURES Source text for Eikon: