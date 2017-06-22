FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 22, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states

* Fitch - AHCA version released by senate includes elements of medicaid "repeal and replace" that could lead state govts to face reductions in federal funding

* Fitch says considers AHCA's medicaid provisions to be a fundamental restructuring of more than 50-year-old federal-state partnership

* Fitch - notes establishing growth cap on medicaid spending opens program up to "further reductions through legislative tightening of growth factor" Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.