BRIEF-Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states

June 22 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states

* Fitch - AHCA version released by senate includes elements of medicaid "repeal and replace" that could lead state govts to face reductions in federal funding

* Fitch says considers AHCA's medicaid provisions to be a fundamental restructuring of more than 50-year-old federal-state partnership

* Fitch - notes establishing growth cap on medicaid spending opens program up to "further reductions through legislative tightening of growth factor" Source text for Eikon: