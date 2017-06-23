BRIEF-Fitch says Senate Healthcare Bill has mixed impact on insurers

June 23 (Reuters) - Fitch :
* Fitch says senate healthcare bill has mixed impact on insurers
* Fitch on senate healthcare bill says credit implications of differences between bills are mixed
* Fitch says differences between senate healthcare bill and house bills are also likely to have mixed credit implications on medicaid business
* Fitch on Senate Healthcare Bill-effects of BCRA, AHCA would be more heavily felt by individual and medicaid markets rather than employer group sponsored market
* Fitch on Senate Healthcare Bill - senate's more generous tax credits are likely to be credit-positive for health insurers
* Fitch says inability of health insurers to divert from current community rating regulations under U.S. Senate bill is credit-negative
* Fitch says U.S. senate bill's 1-year extension of current medicaid funding mechanism is modest positive for insurers
* Fitch says credit profiles of large diversified health insurers are unlikely to be significantly affected by U.S. Senate's or house's legislation
* Fitch on Senate Healthcare Bill - smaller less diverse health insurers could be materially affected over long term by some proposals Source text for Eikon: