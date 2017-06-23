FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Senate Healthcare Bill has mixed impact on insurers
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2017 / 6:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Senate Healthcare Bill has mixed impact on insurers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Fitch says senate healthcare bill has mixed impact on insurers

* Fitch on senate healthcare bill says ‍credit implications of differences between bills are mixed ​

* Fitch says ‍differences between senate healthcare bill and house bills are also likely to have mixed credit implications on medicaid business​

* Fitch on Senate Healthcare Bill-effects of BCRA, AHCA would be more heavily felt by individual and medicaid markets rather than employer group sponsored market

* Fitch on Senate Healthcare Bill - ‍senate's more generous tax credits are likely to be credit-positive for health insurers ​

* Fitch says inability of health insurers to divert from current community rating regulations under U.S. Senate bill is credit-negative

* Fitch says U.S. ‍senate bill's 1-year extension of current medicaid funding mechanism is modest positive for insurers ​

* Fitch says credit profiles of large diversified health insurers are unlikely to be significantly affected by U.S. Senate's or house's legislation

* ‍Fitch on Senate Healthcare Bill - smaller less diverse health insurers could be materially affected over long term by some proposals​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.