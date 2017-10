Oct 16 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says ‍high leverage and a heavy debt burden have left some U.S. Homebuilders “still struggling six years into housing recovery​”

* Expects housing recovery to continue through at least 2018; rising land, labor, material costs will pressure profits ​

* Fitch says ‍first-time buyers will continue to gradually represent a higher portion of housing purchases Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)