BRIEF-‍Fitch says stable outlook for U.S. banks as rates gradually rise

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fitch :
* Fitch says stable outlook for U.S. banks as rates gradually rise
* Fitch says sector outlook for U.S. banks in 2018 is stable, reflecting expectation of marginally improving profitability in 2018
* Fitch - Expect operating environment for U.S. banks to remain stable in 2018, with economic growth offering support for further rises in short-term interest rates
* Fitch on U.S. banks says uncertainties around tax reform and trade agreements could mute loan growth Source text for Eikon: