BRIEF-‍Fitch says Taiwan's support to state, big private banks still strong​

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* ‍FITCH: TAIWAN‘S SUPPORT TO STATE, BIG PRIVATE BANKS STILL STRONG​

* ‍FITCH- TAIWAN REMAINS A HIGH-SUPPORT JURISDICTION FOR BANKS, DESPITE DIMINISHED BACKING FOR SMALLER INSTITUTIONS​

* FITCH- ‍BELIEVE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR TAIWAN‘S STATE BANKS WOULD BE PRIORITISED OVER LARGE PRIVATE BANKS IN CASE OF SYSTEMIC CRISIS​

* FITCH ON TAIWAN- ‍BELIEVE DEPOSITS ARE UNLIKELY TO SUFFER LOSSES IN A POTENTIAL BANK RESOLUTION DUE TO TAIWAN‘S DEPOSIT PREFERENCE UPON LIQUIDATION​

* ‍FITCH- GOVERNMENT OWNERSHIP AND BANKS' POLICY ROLES IN TAIWAN DRIVE STRONGEST SUPPORT FOR STATE BANK​S