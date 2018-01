BRIEF-Fitch Says Upgrades Spain To 'A-' Outlook Stable

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS UPGRADES SPAIN TO ‘A-'; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS SPAIN IS CONTINUING TO BENEFIT FROM REDUCTION IN MACROECONOMIC IMBALANCES UNDERPINNED BY STRONG, RELATIVELY BROAD-BASED, ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* FITCH ON SPAIN - ‍EVENTS AROUND CATALONIA GOVERNMENT‘S DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE UNDERSCORED POLITICAL RISK BUT ECONOMIC IMPACT HAS SO FAR BEEN LIMITED​

* FITCH SAYS CONTINUE TO VIEW CATALONIA‘S SECESSION FROM SPAIN AS “VERY UNLIKELY”

* FITCH SAYS ‍DOES NOT OBSERVE POLICY PACKAGE BEING DEVELOPED TO FORM BASIS OF MUTUALLY ACCEPTABLE DEAL IN NEAR TERM BETWEEN SPAIN & CATALONIA REGIONAL GOVERNMENTS​

* FITCH, ON CATALAN INDEPENDENCE, SAYS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER FLASHPOINTS, WITH RISK OF HEIGHTENED TENSIONS HAVING MORE IMPACT ON SPANISH CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS