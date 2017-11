BRIEF-‍Fitch Says U.S. Auto Outlook Stable In 2018 But Pressures Increasing​

Nov 29 (Reuters) - FITCH ‍

* FITCH SAYS U.S. AUTO OUTLOOK STABLE IN 2018 BUT PRESSURES INCREASING​

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXPECTS GLOBAL DEMAND FOR NEW VEHICLES TO INCREASE OVER MEDIUM TERM, BUT AT A LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT RATE​

* ‍FITCH SAYS EXPECTS SEVERAL MANUFACTURERS TO HAVE DRIVERLESS VEHICLES AVAILABLE FOR TAXI/ CARGO DELIVERY SERVICES IN GEOFENCED AREAS WITHIN NEXT 5 YRS

* ‍FITCH SAYS U.S. NEW VEHICLES MARKET HAS PEAKED AND EXPECTS IT TO ESSENTIALLY PLATEAU IN MID-16 TO LOW-17 MILLION RANGE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD​

* ‍FITCH SAYS RAPIDLY IMPROVING BATTERY TECHNOLOGY, AMONG OTHERS, TO LEAD TO SHARP INCREASE IN ELECTRIFIED VEHICLES OFFERED GLOBALLY OVER NEXT FEW YEARS​

* ‍FITCH SAYS SHIFT TOWARD ELECTRIFICATION COULD HAVE PROFOUND EFFECTS ON AUTO MANUFACTURERS AND SUPPLIERS​