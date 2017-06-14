FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. high-yield healthcare issuers face regulatory risks
June 14, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. high-yield healthcare issuers face regulatory risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* Fitch says us high-yield healthcare issuers face regulatory risks

* ‍fitch says it sees low risk of deteriorating fundamentals for u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector​

* ‍fitch says u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector​ ‍fundamentals solid relative to some other corporate sectors, with strong organic demand growth

* Fitch says u.s. Tax policy reform could affect entire leveraged healthcare sector

* ‍fitch says forecasts low or mid-single-digit organic ebitda growth for most speculative grade-rated u.s. Healthcare companies in 2017-2018​

* Fitch says it sees an increasing bifurcation of regulatory and structural reform risk in u.s. Leveraged healthcare sector

* Fitch -implications of permitting u.s. Government to have broader role in negotiating drug prices would influence structure & profitability of pharma industry Source text for Eikon:

