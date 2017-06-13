BRIEF-‍fitch says U.S. life insurer mortgage performance strong amid credit concerns​

June 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:
* Fitch says U.S. life insurer mortgage performance strong amid credit concerns
* Fitch says "mortgage exposure for U.S. life insurers continued a run of strong performance in 2016 driven by low credit impairments"
* Fitch says despite strong mortgage performance, U.S. life insurers could be exposed to credit concerns tied to aggressive underwriting in hotel, multifamily
* Fitch says other concerns for U.S. life insurers include new construction in certain markets, increasing interest-only loans as a percentage of total loans Source text for Eikon: