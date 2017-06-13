FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-‍fitch says U.S. life insurer mortgage performance strong amid credit concerns​
June 13, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-‍fitch says U.S. life insurer mortgage performance strong amid credit concerns​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch says U.S. life insurer mortgage performance strong amid credit concerns​

* Fitch says "‍mortgage exposure for U.S. life insurers continued a run of strong performance in 2016 driven by low credit impairments​"

* Fitch says ‍despite strong mortgage performance, U.S. life insurers could be exposed to credit concerns tied to aggressive underwriting in hotel, multifamily​

* Fitch says ‍other concerns for U.S. life insurers include new construction in certain markets, increasing interest-only loans as a percentage of total loans​ Source text for Eikon:

