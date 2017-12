BRIEF-Fitch Says U.S. Net Neutrality Rollback May Spur Long-Term Change

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS U.S. NET NEUTRALITY ROLLBACK MAY SPUR LONG-TERM CHANGE

* FITCH SAYS U.S. FCC DECISION TO ROLL BACK NET NEUTRALITY RULES SHOULD NOT HAVE ANY NEAR-TERM FINANCIAL IMPACT FOR LARGER MEDIA CONTENT PROVIDERS

* FITCH SAYS U.S. FCC DECISION TO ROLL BACK NET NEUTRALITY RULES MAY HURT SMALLER MEDIA PROVIDERS OVER LONG TERM PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT

* FITCH SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ROLLBACK OF TITLE II OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT TO MATERIALLY IMPACT OPERATIONS OF LARGER WEB SERVICE PROVIDERS