BRIEF-Fitch Says U.S. Tax Changes Will Have Minor Impact On Homebuilders​

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* SAYS U.S. TAX CHANGES WILL HAVE MINOR IMPACT ON HOMEBUILDERS​

* SAYS DECLINE IN TAX BENEFITS FOR HOMEOWNERS LIKELY TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON MOST OF REGIONAL HOUSING MARKETS IN U.S. FOR LARGE PUBLIC HOMEBUILDERS

* SAYS BELIEVES U.S. TAX BILL IS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT MOST HOUSING MARKETS AS INCOME TAXES ARE NOT AMONG TOP CONSIDERATIONS FOR HOME BUYERS

* SAYS DECLINE IN TAX BENEFITS FOR HOMEOWNERS MAY HAVE A SUBTLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON PRICES IN MOST EXPENSIVE U.S. MARKETS

* SAYS FROM CREDIT PERSPECTIVE, CORPORATE TAX PROVISIONS ARE SOMEWHAT NEGATIVE FOR HOMEBUILDER SECTOR DUE TO ELIMINATION OF NOL CARRYBACKS

* SAYS ‍TAX BILL‘S REDUCTION IN BENEFITS FOR HOME OWNERSHIP WILL BE OFFSET BY GENERALLY HIGHER TAKE HOME INCOMES

* SAYS BELIEVES AFFORDABILITY IS MOST LIKELY TO IMPROVE IN LOWER COST, LOWER TAX STATES, SUCH AS TEXAS​