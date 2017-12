BRIEF-Fitch Upgrades Ireland To 'A+'

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH UPGRADES IRELAND TO ‘A+'; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH, ON IRELAND, SAYS BELIEVES HEALTH OF BANKING SECTOR IS IMPROVING, REDUCING RISKS TO IRISH SOVEREIGN AND ECONOMY

* FITCH SAYS IRELAND‘S SOVEREIGN RATINGS ARE SUPPORTED BY STRONG INSTITUTIONS AND A WEALTHY, FLEXIBLE ECONOMY

* FITCH SAYS FACTORS SUPPORTING IRELAND‘S RATINGS BALANCED BY RISKS SUCH AS POTENTIAL IMPACT OF BREXIT, SHIFTS IN GLOBAL POLICIES ON TAXATION, OTHERS

* FITCH SAYS UNCERTAINTY AROUND UK/EU NEGOTIATIONS OVER BREXIT, EU & UK‘S FUTURE TRADE RELATIONSHIP IS RISK TO IRELAND‘S GROWTH PROSPECTS OVER MEDIUM-TERM Source text for Eikon: