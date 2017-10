Aug 7 (Reuters) - Five Oaks Investment Corp

* Five Oaks Investment Corp reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Five Oaks Investment Corp - ‍net book value of $5.41 per share on a basic and diluted basis at June 30, 2017​

* Five Oaks Investment Corp - qtrly ‍comprehensive loss of $0.29 per basic and diluted share​

* Five Oaks Investment Corp - qtrly ‍core earnings $0.12 per basic and diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: