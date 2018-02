Feb 27 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.04

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $292.7 MILLION ON DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $421.7 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: